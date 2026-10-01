Cockroach Janta Party protest leads to over 7,000 detentions
India
Over 7,000 people, including four former chief ministers, were detained on Saturday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protested alleged voter list issues.
The Cockroach Janta Party called for a protest, and heavy police presence saw the closure of gates at 45 metro stations across the city.
Congress, BJP clash, Supreme Court reviews
The detentions quickly sparked political drama. Congress leaders called out the government for undermining democracy, while the BJP accused opposition parties of trying to stir up trouble with outside help.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reminded everyone that dissent is a right, but only within legal limits.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is stepping in to look at whether shutting down public transport broke any court rules.