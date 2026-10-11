Cockroach Janta Party protests continue despite detentions, Supreme Court warns
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is not backing down from its protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, even after leaders were briefly detained.
The Supreme Court recently told authorities not to make illegal detentions and to keep Delhi Metro and internet services running subject to law and order conditions.
Security is still tight in Delhi, with more detentions happening as protests go on.
Cockroach Janta Party leaders on bail
CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das are out on bail but say their release conditions are not fair. They are calling for the chief election commissioner's resignation.
Meanwhile, Congress is stepping in too: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi plan to meet the chief justice about these civil rights concerns, especially as police face criticism for detaining thousands of protesters.