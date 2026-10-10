Cockroach Janta Party protests in Delhi over alleged voter-list tampering

With around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the city on duty and entry and exit restrictions imposed at 45 metro stations, authorities were clearly bracing for a big turnout.

Even after some CJP leaders were detained at the airport, protesters kept their momentum going by organizing through social media and popping up at new locations.

This isn't their first rodeo (CJP's July protest actually led to a minister resigning), so they seem determined to keep pushing for fair elections despite all the roadblocks.