Cockroach Janta Party protests in Delhi over alleged voter-list tampering
On Saturday, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) hit the streets of Delhi, calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down over claims of voter-list tampering.
Police blocked off Jantar Mantar and suspended metro services, with at least 3,000 protesters detained, but that didn't stop them from regrouping at spots like Connaught Place and Dilli Haat.
Authorities deploy 25,000 personnel citywide
With around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the city on duty and entry and exit restrictions imposed at 45 metro stations, authorities were clearly bracing for a big turnout.
Even after some CJP leaders were detained at the airport, protesters kept their momentum going by organizing through social media and popping up at new locations.
This isn't their first rodeo (CJP's July protest actually led to a minister resigning), so they seem determined to keep pushing for fair elections despite all the roadblocks.