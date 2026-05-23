Dipke said he lost access to his personal account and couldn't recover it

Cockroach Janta Party founder's Instagram account hacked

By Snehil Singh 10:11 am May 23, 202610:11 am

What's the story

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has alleged that his personal Instagram account was hacked. The party's backup Instagram account was also briefly taken down before being restored hours later. Dipke said he lost access to his personal account and couldn't recover it despite multiple attempts through Meta's recovery process. He shared screenshots showing a message from Instagram saying, "We locked your Instagram account for your safety."