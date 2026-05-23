Cockroach Janta Party founder's Instagram account hacked
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has alleged that his personal Instagram account was hacked. The party's backup Instagram account was also briefly taken down before being restored hours later. Dipke said he lost access to his personal account and couldn't recover it despite multiple attempts through Meta's recovery process. He shared screenshots showing a message from Instagram saying, "We locked your Instagram account for your safety."
Movement growth
Surpassed BJP and Congress in followers
The CJP has grown rapidly, surpassing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress in Instagram followers. The movement is driven by Gen Z users, memes, online activism, and issues like unemployment and political accountability. It has drawn mixed reactions from political circles with supporters of the BJP calling it a "threat to national security."
Movement origin
CJP was started after controversial remarks by CJI Kant
The CJP was founded by Dipke, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) social media campaign worker. It started after controversial remarks allegedly made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant comparing unemployed youths to "cockroaches." The party's slogan is "Secular, Socialist, Democratic, Lazy," and its manifesto includes demands for electoral reforms and institutional accountability.