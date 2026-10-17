Cockroach Janta Party Tiranga March in Delhi stalls after detentions
India
The Cockroach Janta Party's Tiranga March in Delhi didn't go as planned.
With key leaders like Abhijeet Dipke detained just before things kicked off, while Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were already under arrest, the protest, meant to challenge the government and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, quickly lost momentum.
Small uncoordinated groups at Connaught Place
Students, activists, and everyday folks still showed up at Connaught Place, but without leadership or a clear plan, people just formed small groups.
Slogans were scattered and energy was low, echoing past Cockroach Janta Party protests where missing coordination led to more confusion than impact.