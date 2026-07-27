Cockroach Janta Party urges Centre free NEET detainees, drop FIRs

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is calling for all detained NEET paper leak protesters to be freed and their FIRs dropped.

Even after the party suspended its agitation based on government promises, students and activists are still being arrested in places like Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das expressed concern and called on the Centre to honor its assurance and separately urged ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh to intervene, warning that failing to do so would be a breach of trust.