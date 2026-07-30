Cockroach Janta Party urges Delhi government to withdraw protest FIRs
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is glad the Delhi government has paused action on protest-related FIRs, but it is pushing for these cases to be officially withdrawn.
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das feels the government's notice does not match what was promised in its July 25 agreement at Jantar Mantar.
Saurav Das warns of FIR-related protests
Das says if the government does not follow through, more protests could be on the way.
He disagrees with claims that a Supreme Court order blocks withdrawal, insisting, "Those powers exist with the government."
The party also criticized using criminal charges and pellet guns against protesters, calling it unacceptable and unconstitutional.