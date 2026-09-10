Coimbatore businessman loses 5.5cr to fake Mumbai Police 'verification' scam
A 72-year-old businessman in Coimbatore lost ₹5.5 crore after cybercriminals pretended to be Mumbai Police officers.
They convinced him his accounts were tied to fraud and threatened him with a "digital arrest," pushing him to transfer the money for supposed verification on Monday and Tuesday.
Bank flagged 3cr withdrawal, alerted police
When the scammers tried to get him to withdraw another ₹3 crore from his fixed deposit, alert bank staff noticed something was off and questioned him.
They quickly informed the police, who stepped in, explained the situation, and collected a complaint from him for further investigation.
Police urge reports to cybercrime.gov.in, 1930
Police are encouraging people to report any online financial scams through www.cybercrime.gov.in or the helpline 1930; acting quickly can help freeze suspicious transactions.