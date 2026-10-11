Coimbatore protesters demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down

Student and youth groups like DYFI and SFI were out on the streets in Coimbatore on Sunday, October 11, 2026, while CPI(M) protesters in Gandhipuram and AIYF members at Coimbatore Railway Station were out on Saturday, October 10, 2026, calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down.

They are accusing the BJP-led Union government of electoral malpractice through him.

The protests ramped up as Prime Minister Modi visited Chennai, with demonstrators waving black flags and chanting "Modi go back."