Coimbatore: Student stabs classmate over unrequited love
India
A shocking incident took place at a private engineering college in Coimbatore on Thursday morning, where a 17-year-old girl was stabbed by her male classmate just before classes began.
She was injured on her neck and hand, rushed to the hospital, and is now stable.
What happened next
Police say the attack was linked to an unreturned romantic interest.
The accused, a first-year student from R.S. Puram, has been arrested.
Investigations are ongoing, but for now, the girl is recovering and safe.