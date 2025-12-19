Coimbatore youth dies after cyber fraud ordeal in Cambodia India Dec 19, 2025

D Nandakumar, a 22-year-old from Coimbatore, died in Cambodia after being trapped for nearly a month by a cyber fraud gang.

He was allegedly forced to work at an illegal call center and had his passport taken away when he refused to join online scams.

Sadly, he passed away in a hospital soon after Indian embassy officials managed to rescue him.