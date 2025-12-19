Coimbatore youth dies after cyber fraud ordeal in Cambodia
D Nandakumar, a 22-year-old from Coimbatore, died in Cambodia after being trapped for nearly a month by a cyber fraud gang.
He was allegedly forced to work at an illegal call center and had his passport taken away when he refused to join online scams.
Sadly, he passed away in a hospital soon after Indian embassy officials managed to rescue him.
Distress call sparks urgent action
Nandakumar's mother, Geetha, received a heartbreaking call from him recently describing the abuse he faced.
She quickly filed a petition with local authorities for the repatriation of his body.
The Indian embassy initially quoted ₹7 lakh for repatriation but later reduced it to ₹3.5 lakh; officials are now working to bring his body home.
Ongoing threat of cyber scam networks
This tragedy comes just months after Tamil Nadu police exposed similar rackets smuggling Indians into Cambodian scam operations—highlighting how risky overseas job offers can be and why tougher action against such networks is needed.