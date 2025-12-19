Next Article
Modi's X posts rule India's top 10—no competition in sight
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi basically owned Indian social media this past month, landing eight out of the top 10 most-liked tweets on X (formerly Twitter).
Together, his posts pulled in over 1.6 lakh reposts and nearly 15 lakh likes—while no other politician even made the list.
What got everyone talking?
Modi's biggest hit was a photo with Russian President Vladimir Putin snapped in a car at Delhi airport—it alone got 34,000 reposts and over 2 lakh likes.
Other viral moments included gifting Putin a Russian-language Bhagavad Gita, welcoming him at Lok Kalyan Marg, and sharing highlights from Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Modi also celebrated Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi event and cheered on India's Blind Women's Cricket Team after their T20 World Cup win.