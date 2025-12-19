Modi's X posts rule India's top 10—no competition in sight

What got everyone talking?

Modi's biggest hit was a photo with Russian President Vladimir Putin snapped in a car at Delhi airport—it alone got 34,000 reposts and over 2 lakh likes.

Other viral moments included gifting Putin a Russian-language Bhagavad Gita, welcoming him at Lok Kalyan Marg, and sharing highlights from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Modi also celebrated Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi event and cheered on India's Blind Women's Cricket Team after their T20 World Cup win.