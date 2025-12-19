Kerala sets up panel to review new labor codes

Kerala has announced the formation of a committee to study how four new national labor codes could affect workers, instead of rolling them out like most other states. Announced by Labor Minister V Sivankutty, the move comes after these codes replaced 29 older laws recently.

Who's on the panel and what's their job? Led by ex-Supreme Court judge Justice Gopala Gowda, with Professor Shyam Sundar and Varkeychan Petta, the committee will check if these laws help or harm workers and suggest fixes.

They're expected to share their first findings in a month.

Why is Kerala pushing pause? Kerala wants to protect gig workers, migrants, IT pros, and other vulnerable groups from potential rules that might favor big companies over worker rights.

This stance was reinforced at the National Labor Conclave in Thiruvananthapuram, where leaders emphasized opposition to any policy that clashes with International Labor Organization standards.