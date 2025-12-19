India brings back distance rules for Jan Aushadhi Kendras after store owners push back

Why does this matter?

The rollback comes just months after a rule change that allowed JAKs to open right next to each other in cities, aiming for rapid expansion—25,000 stores by March 2027.

But with over 17,600 Kendras already selling medicines and surgical items at steep discounts (50-90% cheaper than branded drugs), some owners felt squeezed.

After meeting officials and voicing concerns about lost business and investments, the government stepped in to protect current store owners while still trying to reach more people with affordable healthcare.