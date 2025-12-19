Hyderabad man loses ₹3.41L to sextortion scam

Police response and safety tips

The victim eventually realized his bank accounts were also hacked, and the case came to light on December 19 and was reported to the cybercrime police.

The investigation is ongoing, but no arrests yet. Police say video-call blackmail is becoming common and remind everyone: real law enforcement will never ask for money over the phone.

If you get suspicious calls or threats, block the number, don't share OTPs or screen access, save evidence like screenshots—and report it right away at 1930 or on the cybercrime portal.

Stay alert; these scams are on the rise.