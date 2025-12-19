Hyderabad man loses ₹3.41L to sextortion scam
A Hyderabad man lost over ₹3.4 lakh after falling victim to a sextortion scam.
It started with flirty calls from someone named Jyothi Gupta, followed by a video call from a man in uniform who threatened to leak an alleged compromising video unless he paid up.
Out of fear, the victim sent money multiple times through Google Pay, only for the scammers to keep inventing new reasons for more payments—even claiming Gupta had died and demanding more cash.
Police response and safety tips
The victim eventually realized his bank accounts were also hacked, and the case came to light on December 19 and was reported to the cybercrime police.
The investigation is ongoing, but no arrests yet. Police say video-call blackmail is becoming common and remind everyone: real law enforcement will never ask for money over the phone.
If you get suspicious calls or threats, block the number, don't share OTPs or screen access, save evidence like screenshots—and report it right away at 1930 or on the cybercrime portal.
Stay alert; these scams are on the rise.