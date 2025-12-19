Next Article
Rajasthan: Four family members die as truck overturns on their car
India
A gravel-filled truck lost control after a tire burst and overturned onto a car in Bundi, Rajasthan, killing four members of the same family.
The accident happened around 6.30pm on NH-52 while the family was heading to Kota to attend a birthday celebration.
What happened next
The truck first hit their car from behind, then collided with a crane before tipping over and crushing the car under gravel.
Only one person, 64-year-old Vasiuddin, survived and is being treated at Bundi District Hospital.
Police are investigating; both the truck and crane drivers fled the scene.
The highway has since reopened.