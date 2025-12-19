Navi Mumbai airport aims to be a global sustainability leader
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is gearing up to set new standards for eco-friendly travel.
Jeet Adani, Director - Airports, Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL), shared that the airport's design puts environmental protection front and center—including preserving mangroves to help prevent floods.
The big goal? Making NMIA one of the most sustainable airports in the world.
Green energy, 0 waste, and flood-proofing
NMIA plans to run entirely on green energy within three to five years, starting out with electric equipment and skipping diesel altogether.
There's a push for sustainable aviation fuel and a zero liquid discharge system for wastewater.
And since Navi Mumbai is prone to flooding, they've raised the whole site by about eight meters using massive amounts of rock—balancing reliable operations with real care for the environment.