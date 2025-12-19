Navi Mumbai airport aims to be a global sustainability leader

Green energy, 0 waste, and flood-proofing

NMIA plans to run entirely on green energy within three to five years, starting out with electric equipment and skipping diesel altogether.

There's a push for sustainable aviation fuel and a zero liquid discharge system for wastewater.

And since Navi Mumbai is prone to flooding, they've raised the whole site by about eight meters using massive amounts of rock—balancing reliable operations with real care for the environment.