Next Article
Delhi's air quality hits alarming level: What led to this?
India
Delhi just had its worst air day this winter, with the AQI soaring to 461—one of the highest December readings in years.
In response, authorities rolled out GRAP-IV, the strictest set of anti-pollution rules.
Why does it matter?
With construction halted, non-compliant vehicles banned from entering, and offices told to let half their staff work from home, daily life is taking a hit.
The pollution isn't just a Delhi problem—Noida and Ghaziabad are also struggling with severe air.
Blame goes partly to weather: weak winds and high humidity have kept all that smog stuck close to the ground.
Is there any relief ahead?
Forecasts suggest things should slowly get better over the next few days as wind speeds pick up and temperatures shift—a bit of hope for cleaner air soon.