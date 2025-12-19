Next Article
Delhi Police taps 'Dhurandhar' trend to warn about phone scams
India
Delhi Police is getting creative on Instagram, using the viral Dhurandhar film trend to show how scammers trick people into sharing OTPs by pretending to offer antivirus help.
Their new video uses the "Day 1 as a scammer" style—mirroring the movie's "Day 1 as a spy" vibe with Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna—to address serious issues in a format familiar to many in Delhi.
Pop culture meets public safety
Dhurandhar, which dropped on December 5 with tracks by Flipperachi, has inspired more than just memes—it's helping shape public safety messages.
Delhi Police previously used a Dhurandhar dance scene in an anti-drug campaign too.
By blending entertainment with important advice, they're making safety tips stick in a way that actually connects with young people.