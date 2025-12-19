Delhi Police taps 'Dhurandhar' trend to warn about phone scams India Dec 19, 2025

Delhi Police is getting creative on Instagram, using the viral Dhurandhar film trend to show how scammers trick people into sharing OTPs by pretending to offer antivirus help.

Their new video uses the "Day 1 as a scammer" style—mirroring the movie's "Day 1 as a spy" vibe with Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna—to address serious issues in a format familiar to many in Delhi.