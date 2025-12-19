Goa's Curlies shack sealed after safety crackdown, linked to Sonali Phogat case

The Sonali Phogat connection

Curlies isn't just famous for its parties—it's also where actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat visited the night before she was found dead in August 2022.

She was found dead a day after visiting the shack, leading to the arrest of her assistant and an aide.

During their investigation, police discovered methamphetamine in one of the bathrooms, adding more questions to an already high-profile case.