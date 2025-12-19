Next Article
Goa's Curlies shack sealed after safety crackdown, linked to Sonali Phogat case
India
Curlies Restaurant and Bar in Anjuna, North Goa—a well-known beach spot—has been sealed by authorities as part of a wider push for better safety and licensing along the coast.
This follows a recent fire at another restaurant that's highlighted concerns about how safe these popular hangouts really are.
The Sonali Phogat connection
Curlies isn't just famous for its parties—it's also where actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat visited the night before she was found dead in August 2022.
She was found dead a day after visiting the shack, leading to the arrest of her assistant and an aide.
During their investigation, police discovered methamphetamine in one of the bathrooms, adding more questions to an already high-profile case.