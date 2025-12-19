Next Article
Maharashtra Police alert: Watch out for festive season cyber scams
India
Getting messages about Christmas or New Year gift cards? Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil cautions that some of these offers may be scams.
Fraudsters are sending fake links on social media and email, hoping you'll click and share your personal or bank details.
Stay safe and report anything sketchy
Patil's advice: don't share info like your Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID, or bank details through random links.
If something feels off, just delete the message and double-check any online offer before clicking.
And if you spot a scam attempt, report it right away—either to your local police or through the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) or cybercrime.gov.in.