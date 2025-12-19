Maharashtra Police alert: Watch out for festive season cyber scams

Stay safe and report anything sketchy

Patil's advice: don't share info like your Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID, or bank details through random links.

If something feels off, just delete the message and double-check any online offer before clicking.

And if you spot a scam attempt, report it right away—either to your local police or through the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) or cybercrime.gov.in.