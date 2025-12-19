Next Article
Gujarat deletes over 70 lakh names from voter list
Big update for Gujarat voters: after a massive door-to-door check, more than 70 lakh names have been dropped from the state's electoral roll.
The voter count went down from 5.08 crore to about 4.34 crore, all thanks to the efforts of over 50,000 Booth Level Officers making sure the list is accurate.
Who got removed and what you should know
Names were deleted mostly because people had passed away (18 lakh), permanently shifted voters (over 40 lakh), didn't actually exist (nearly 9.7 lakh), were registered twice (3.8 lakh), or fell into the "Others" category (1.89 lakh).
If you're a voter in Gujarat, it's easy to check your status online—and if you spot an issue, you can raise an objection until January 18, 2026, with final decisions expected by February 10, 2026.