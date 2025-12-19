Gujarat deletes over 70 lakh names from voter list

Who got removed and what you should know

Names were deleted mostly because people had passed away (18 lakh), permanently shifted voters (over 40 lakh), didn't actually exist (nearly 9.7 lakh), were registered twice (3.8 lakh), or fell into the "Others" category (1.89 lakh).

If you're a voter in Gujarat, it's easy to check your status online—and if you spot an issue, you can raise an objection until January 18, 2026, with final decisions expected by February 10, 2026.