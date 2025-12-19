Delhi's 'No PUC, No Fuel' drive catches 2,800 vehicles India Dec 19, 2025

Delhi just kicked off its "No PUC, No Fuel" campaign, and on day one alone, nearly 2,800 vehicles were turned away at fuel stations for not having a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

On the first day of the drive, December 18, officials handed out almost 3,750 challans to drivers flouting the rule.