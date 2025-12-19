Delhi's 'No PUC, No Fuel' drive catches 2,800 vehicles
Delhi just kicked off its "No PUC, No Fuel" campaign, and on day one alone, nearly 2,800 vehicles were turned away at fuel stations for not having a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.
On the first day of the drive, December 18, officials handed out almost 3,750 challans to drivers flouting the rule.
How the crackdown worked
A total of 210 enforcement teams—made up of both Traffic Police and Transport Department staff—fanned out across the city to check vehicles.
The message is clear: Delhi's going all-in to fight air pollution by making sure everyone gets their emissions checked.
Did it make a difference?
After Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced the ban, there was a huge rush for PUC certificates—numbers shot up by over 75% in just one day.
Still, Delhi's air quality stayed "very poor," with an AQI of 377 on Friday afternoon.
So while people are scrambling to comply, the bigger battle against pollution continues.