Cold syrup deaths: Medical rep arrested; 6 people now held
A medical rep from Sresan Pharma, the maker of Coldrif cough syrup, has been arrested after the syrup was linked to the deaths of 24 children in Madhya Pradesh recently.
The Tamil Nadu government quickly canceled the company's manufacturing license and shut down its operations.
At least three children have also died after consuming the cough syrup in Rajasthan.
Syrup banned in several states, union territories
Tests showed Coldrif contained dangerously high levels of diethylene glycol—48.6%, way above safe limits—which led to a warning from the World Health Organization.
The syrup is now banned in several states and union territories to prevent more harm.
In total, six people have been arrested so far, including Sresan Pharma's owner and others involved in making the syrup, as authorities crack down on those responsible for this tragedy.