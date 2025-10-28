Cold syrup deaths: Medical rep arrested; 6 people now held

Syrup banned in several states, union territories

Tests showed Coldrif contained dangerously high levels of diethylene glycol—48.6%, way above safe limits—which led to a warning from the World Health Organization.

The syrup is now banned in several states and union territories to prevent more harm.

In total, six people have been arrested so far, including Sresan Pharma's owner and others involved in making the syrup, as authorities crack down on those responsible for this tragedy.