Next Article
'If you cry, I will cry': Justice Ganju's emotional farewell
India
Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju gave an emotional farewell at the Delhi High Court on Monday as she prepares to join the Karnataka High Court.
She thanked her family—especially her mother and daughter—for always being there, sharing a touching moment with her daughter: "If you cry, I will cry. Don't cry," she said, opening up about the personal side of serving as a judge.
Justice Ganju's parting words
Justice Ganju urged everyone in law to protect constitutional values with integrity and make sure the law stands up for those who need it most—not just the powerful.
Despite some opposition from lawyers over her transfer (and Justice Arun Monga's move to Rajasthan), both judges faced significant reactions from the Bar.