'If you cry, I will cry': Justice Ganju's emotional farewell India Oct 28, 2025

Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju gave an emotional farewell at the Delhi High Court on Monday as she prepares to join the Karnataka High Court.

She thanked her family—especially her mother and daughter—for always being there, sharing a touching moment with her daughter: "If you cry, I will cry. Don't cry," she said, opening up about the personal side of serving as a judge.