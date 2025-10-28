Next Article
Flood warning in Tamil Nadu villages along Palar river
India
Heads up if you're in Tamil Nadu—villages along the Palar River just got a flood warning after over 10,000 cubic feet per second of surplus water was released from the Palar dam recently.
With heavy rain still pouring in, the river's water level may rise further and nearby communities are on alert.
Here are the precautions
If you live in Kanchipuram, Walajabad, or Uthiramerur taluks, this matters: water levels may rise further and four days of orange and yellow rainfall alerts have been announced for several districts.
Locals are being told to stay away from the river (and keep their animals safe too).
The Chief Minister has checked in on prep efforts and wants everyone's concerns addressed quickly—so stay updated and look out for each other.