Flood warning in Tamil Nadu villages along Palar river

Here are the precautions

If you live in Kanchipuram, Walajabad, or Uthiramerur taluks, this matters: water levels may rise further and four days of orange and yellow rainfall alerts have been announced for several districts.

Locals are being told to stay away from the river (and keep their animals safe too).

The Chief Minister has checked in on prep efforts and wants everyone's concerns addressed quickly—so stay updated and look out for each other.