College bus in Ludhiana sped through people aiding man
In Ludhiana, a college bus sped through a group of people who were trying to help a man lying on the road.
The shocking incident happened on Sunday and was caught on video, which quickly spread across social media.
Kirandeep Singh said the bus driver appeared to be intoxicated, raising serious questions about how this could happen.
Driver detained and victims referred elsewhere
Among those hit was Kirandeep Singh, who said the driver's behavior felt almost intentional.
Pradeep Singh, another victim, suffered major injuries to his neck, back, and legs.
Afterward, the injured were taken to a local hospital but complained they only got basic first aid because doctors were not available; they had to be referred elsewhere for real treatment.
Police have detained the driver.