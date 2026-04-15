College student allegedly gang-raped by 2 unidentified men near Mhow
India
A college student was allegedly gang-raped by two unidentified men in the Berchha forest near Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday.
She and her friend had just visited a local temple when they were suddenly ambushed near a pond.
Friend beaten, case filed, police searching
The attackers assaulted her friend with sticks, chasing him away. They then dragged the woman deeper into the forest and assaulted her.
Despite being injured, her friend managed to call the police, who responded and helped both victims.
A case has been filed and police are actively searching for the suspects.