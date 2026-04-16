Collision with tanker kills 8 in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district
India
A tragic road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district took the lives of eight people, including five women, a minor girl, and two men.
The group was on their way to Mantralayam when their vehicle collided with a tanker.
PM Modi announces ₹2L, ₹50K relief
PM Modi has announced ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased person and ₹50,000 for those injured.
The Prime Minister's Office on X shared his grief, calling the accident "deeply painful" and wishing a speedy recovery to everyone hurt.