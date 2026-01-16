'Comma-shaped' fog covers North India; signals respite from cold wave
Northern India just got wrapped in a "comma-shaped" fog, seen in satellite imagery shared by IMD.
This unusual weather is thanks to a Western Disturbance arriving January 16, bringing light to moderate scattered rainfall and snowfall to Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh through January 22, while similar isolated weather events are also expected in Uttarakhand during the period.
Why bother?
If you're in Punjab, Haryana, or UP—good news: the freezing cold is set to ease up soon.
But for now, dense fog is expected to reduce visibility in Delhi-NCR between late night and mid-morning, causing flight delays and slowing down traffic.
The weather shift could actually help farmers in Punjab and Haryana with much-needed rain for their crops—though frost remains a worry in Uttarakhand.
Keep an eye out for more advisories as another disturbance might roll in after January 19.