Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says Germany needs 90,000 Indian workers
India
Germany needs at least 90,000 Indian workers every year, according to Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal.
After meeting Germany's foreign minister, who hinted the real demand might be even higher, Goyal highlighted how Indian professionals are gaining recognition abroad and how Germany values their skills.
India tops Germany student enrollments 69,816
This growing demand is showing up in student numbers too.
For the 2025-26 winter semester, India became the top source of international students in Germany with 69,816 enrollments, a jump of 17.5% from last year.
Many Indian students are drawn by Germany's research, innovation and international career opportunities, and affordable education.