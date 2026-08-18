Committee comprising ex-SC judge, ex-CBI chief to probe police excesses
What's the story
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will form a high-powered committee to investigate the alleged police excesses and violence against police personnel during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests. The committee will comprise a former Supreme Court judge, a former chief justice of a High Court, and a former CBI chief. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, said the panel will submit periodic reports so that the court can pass necessary directions.
Investigation scope
Committee to probe online harassment of women
"We will await the recommendations which the committee will make from time to time, and the necessary legal consequences must follow," the bench said.
The court said the committee will also probe allegations of sexual assault and online harassment of female protesters.
"Whosoever is responsible, there can be no excuse and no justification. It must be taken seriously and taken to its logical conclusion," CJI Kant emphasized.
Evidence review
Court asks for details of FIRs against student protesters
However, the court clarified that constitutional questions related to facial recognition technology and privacy issues will be decided by the court itself, not the committee.
"The committee can examine the factual questions, including whether the use of force was excessive," it said.
The bench also said that it will consider using its powers under Article 142 to quash the FIRs against students but the cases involving persons with serious criminal antecedents can be dealt with separately.
Legal clarification
2,873 persons were found to have serious criminal antecedents
On August 3, the Supreme Court clarified that "criminal antecedents" referred only to grave and heinous offenses.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that 2,873 persons were found to have serious criminal antecedents, including charges of murder, murder attempt dacoity, rape and offenses under the POCSO Act.
Delhi and Bihar police have filed counter-affidavits, denying the use of excessive force.