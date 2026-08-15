Complaint filed over Tiruchi BJP posters targeting PM Narendra Modi
India
Some posters with alleged defamatory and derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi popped up on the wall of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Tiruchi's Vannarpettai area on Thursday.
The party's Tiruchi district president, Ondimuthu, wasn't happy and filed a police complaint the next day.
Police register case under several sections
Police have registered a case under several sections, including ones related to provoking riots, causing public mischief, and a Tamil Nadu law against defacing public places.