Complaint seeks action against Raj Thackeray for hate speech, violence
Raj Thackeray, chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), is facing a legal complaint for allegedly making hate-filled speeches and stirring up tensions.
Advocates say his recent comments could threaten public peace, and they're urging authorities to step in under the National Security Act.
Complaint also highlights alleged attacks by MNS workers
The complaint doesn't stop with Thackeray—it also highlights alleged attacks, threats, and intimidation by MNS workers.
The advocates want a full investigation and strict action to protect everyone's rights in Maharashtra, stressing that life, liberty, and freedom of expression matter for all citizens.