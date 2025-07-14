Increased security measures for Jalabhishek yatra
A mazar in Sainipura mohalla, Tauru (Nuh district, Haryana) was vandalized on Sunday by unknown people—just days before the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek yatra.
The timing has worried locals since the 2023 yatra led to serious communal clashes and six deaths.
Police quickly sealed off the area and brought in extra forces to keep things calm.
Authorities have taken these precautions
To avoid any trouble during the yatra, authorities have deployed about 2,500 police officers—including commandos and bomb squads—and set up 28 checkpoints with video surveillance.
Carrying weapons (except kirpans), using loud DJs or provocative speakers is banned. Mobile internet and bulk SMS were suspended for a day, all schools are closed for now, and meat sales along the route are paused until July 24.
Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said they're monitoring the situation closely and will act fast if anyone tries to stir up unrest.