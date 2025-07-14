Neighbor recounts day Sneha Debnath disappeared
Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old DU student, vanished on July 7 after accidentally getting into her neighbor Paras Chhikara's car early that morning—thinking it was her cab.
She quickly realized the mix-up, apologized, and switched to the right ride.
Sneha told her family she was heading to meet a friend at Sarai Rohilla Railway Station, but she never arrived and went off the grid.
Six days later, heartbreakingly, her body was found in the Yamuna River near a flyover.
Chhikara helped Sneha's mom file a missing person report at Mehrauli police station on July 9.
Police also spoke to the cab driver who confirmed dropping Sneha at Signature Bridge that morning.
Authorities are now digging into what happened between then and when she was found.