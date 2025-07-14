Neighbor recounts day Sneha Debnath disappeared India Jul 14, 2025

Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old DU student, vanished on July 7 after accidentally getting into her neighbor Paras Chhikara's car early that morning—thinking it was her cab.

She quickly realized the mix-up, apologized, and switched to the right ride.

Sneha told her family she was heading to meet a friend at Sarai Rohilla Railway Station, but she never arrived and went off the grid.

Six days later, heartbreakingly, her body was found in the Yamuna River near a flyover.