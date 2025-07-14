Sena MP criticizes handling of Air India crash report

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi is upset after the Air India flight 171 crash report was leaked to foreign media like The Wall Street Journal before being released in India. She called it a "serious lapse in information security" and wants an official investigation into how this happened.

Leak fuels unfair speculation against deceased pilots, says Chaturvedi Chaturvedi worries that leaking the report fuels unfair speculation against the deceased pilots and damages trust in Indian aviation authorities.

She also criticized the late-night release of the findings without any official briefing or signed statement.

Report details how both engines shut down during takeoff According to the AAIB report, both fuel control switches on the Boeing 787 moved from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' just seconds after takeoff, shutting down both engines and causing the crash.

Chaturvedi says Boeing, GE, and Air India ignored a known FAA warning about this issue—so she believes pilots shouldn't be blamed.

Chaturvedi calls out British media for wrongly blaming crew Chaturvedi backed calls from pilots' unions to include technical experts in future probes, making sure investigations are transparent and fair.

She also called out British media for wrongly blaming the crew.