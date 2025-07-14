Next Article
Red alert issued for 3 Odisha districts
Heads up, Odisha! The weather department has put out a red alert for super heavy rain in Mayurbhanj, Keonhar, and Sundargarh as a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal gets stronger.
In total, 19 districts could see intense rainfall. Other areas are also on orange and yellow alerts, so it's going to be a seriously wet week.
Fishermen advised to stay away from water
This much rain isn't just about getting drenched—there's real risk of flooding, landslides, crop damage, and traffic headaches.
Fishermen are being told to stay off the water due to rough winds hitting up to 60km/h.
If you're in a flood-prone area or planning travel, it's smart to keep an eye on updates and stay safe.