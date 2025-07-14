Red alert issued for 3 Odisha districts India Jul 14, 2025

Heads up, Odisha! The weather department has put out a red alert for super heavy rain in Mayurbhanj, Keonhar, and Sundargarh as a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal gets stronger.

In total, 19 districts could see intense rainfall. Other areas are also on orange and yellow alerts, so it's going to be a seriously wet week.