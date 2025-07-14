Delhi hit-and-run: Understanding the bail grant
A tragic hit-and-run in Delhi's Vasant Vihar on July 9 left several people seriously injured, including an eight-year-old girl, after Utsav Shekhar's speeding Audi ran over people sleeping on a footpath.
Even though he was found drunk and tried to escape, Shekhar was granted bail soon after his arrest because the charges are considered bailable for first-time offenders.
Public outrage over quick bail
The quick bail has triggered major public outrage, especially since the victims were migrant workers forced to sleep outdoors.
Many are questioning why serious cases like this get such leniency and are calling for tougher road safety laws so reckless drivers actually face consequences.
The incident has put a spotlight on gaps in India's legal system around drunk driving and justice for vulnerable communities.