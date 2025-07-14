Next Article
Government strives to save Indian nurse facing execution in Yemen
Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala, has been sentenced to death in Yemen for murdering her business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi, in July 2017.
She reportedly tried to sedate Mahdi—who she said abused and threatened her—to recover her passport, but he died from an overdose.
Yemeni court dismisses Priya's appeal
Priya's appeal was dismissed by a Yemeni court.
Although Yemeni law allows for a pardon if the victim's family accepts "blood money," talks have stalled because of the ongoing civil war.
The Indian government is pushing for a stay on her execution and the Supreme Court will review updates on July 18.