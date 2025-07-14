Next Article
Kanwariyas accused of vandalizing dhaba in UP
A group of kanwariyas (Hindu pilgrims) trashed a dhaba in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday after lunch, breaking furniture and kitchen equipment before heading off on their pilgrimage.
This isn't the first time—there was a similar incident earlier over food issues.
Clash started over displaying identity
Police say the clash started when the dhaba owner was questioned about displaying their identity, something that's been a hot topic along the Kanwar route.
An employee has filed a complaint about being assaulted by unidentified kanwariyas.
The bigger picture? There's ongoing tension around religious identity at food outlets on this route—a rule to display owner names was even paused by the Supreme Court because of concerns it could exclude some groups.