Kanwariyas accused of vandalizing dhaba in UP

Clash started over displaying identity

Police say the clash started when the dhaba owner was questioned about displaying their identity, something that's been a hot topic along the Kanwar route.

An employee has filed a complaint about being assaulted by unidentified kanwariyas.

The bigger picture? There's ongoing tension around religious identity at food outlets on this route—a rule to display owner names was even paused by the Supreme Court because of concerns it could exclude some groups.