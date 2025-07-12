'Compulsion' behind murder: Shooter's shocking confession India Jul 12, 2025

Umesh Yadav has confessed to shooting businessman Gopal Khemka outside his Patna home on July 4, 2023, saying he did it because he needed money.

He planned the murder with Ashok Sao, whom he'd known for a year and a half, and bought the gun from Vikas, an arms dealer who was later killed by police.

CCTV caught the moment: a helmeted Yadav fired one shot at Khemka before speeding away on a scooter.