'Compulsion' behind murder: Shooter's shocking confession
Umesh Yadav has confessed to shooting businessman Gopal Khemka outside his Patna home on July 4, 2023, saying he did it because he needed money.
He planned the murder with Ashok Sao, whom he'd known for a year and a half, and bought the gun from Vikas, an arms dealer who was later killed by police.
CCTV caught the moment: a helmeted Yadav fired one shot at Khemka before speeding away on a scooter.
More people involved in this organized hit likely
Yadav and Sao are now in police custody and facing tough questioning as investigators suspect more people helped plan the murder—including lookouts who tracked Khemka's movements.
The probe is still active, with officers trying to uncover everyone involved in this organized hit.
Strikingly, this case echoes the 2018 murder of Khemka's son Gunjan—both tied to business disputes.