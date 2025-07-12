Next Article
Delhi building collapse injures 8, including infant
Early Saturday morning, a four-story building in Janta Colony, northeast Delhi, suddenly collapsed, injuring eight people—including a 14-month-old baby.
Firefighters rushed to the scene with seven fire trucks and began rescue operations right away.
Injured from 2 families
The injured are from two families: Parvez, his wife Siza and their child, plus Govind's family.
Seven people are being treated at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital; the baby is at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.
Rescue teams are still searching for anyone trapped, while police and fire officials work to figure out why the building came down.
More updates are expected as things develop.