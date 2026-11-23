Bromate is an inorganic chemical that can be produced during water treatment.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies it as possibly carcinogenic to humans based on animal studies.

Long-term exposure to bromate is linked to kidney and thyroid damage, as well as oxidative stress and DNA damage.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a maximum of 10 micrograms per liter of bromate in drinking water.

The batch sample collected had a bromate level of 12 micrograms.