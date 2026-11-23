Why FSSAI flagged Bisleri's bottled water as unsafe
What's the story
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has ordered legal action against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd after a sample of its packaged drinking water was found unsafe in laboratory tests. The initial test revealed the sample exceeded the permissible limits for bromate, a chemical that can be produced during water treatment with ozone disinfection. A referral food laboratory confirmed the presence of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which are carcinogens.
Chemical risks
What is bromate and what are its health effects?
Bromate is an inorganic chemical that can be produced during water treatment.
The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies it as possibly carcinogenic to humans based on animal studies.
Long-term exposure to bromate is linked to kidney and thyroid damage, as well as oxidative stress and DNA damage.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a maximum of 10 micrograms per liter of bromate in drinking water.
The batch sample collected had a bromate level of 12 micrograms.
Carcinogenic concerns
How about PAHs?
PAHs are organic chemicals formed during incomplete combustion of materials like coal and wood. They can be found in vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, and certain foods cooked at high temperatures.
While not all PAHs are harmful, benzo[a]pyrene is classified as carcinogenic by IARC.
The WHO recommends a drinking-water guideline of 0.7 micrograms per liter for this compound due to its potential to cause mutations and increase cancer risk.
Contamination sources
Contaminants can enter packaged water through many routes
Contaminants like bromate and PAHs can enter packaged water through several routes. These include contaminated source water, environmental pollution, and contact with contaminated storage materials.
The Bisleri controversy highlights larger quality-control issues in India's packaged-water industry.
Government data showed that a significant number of samples failed to conform to prescribed standards in recent years.
Safety measures
What can consumers do?
In October 2024, India changed its regulatory framework by removing the mandatory BIS certification for packaged drinking water. However, FSSAI introduced a testing scheme in January 2026 to strengthen compliance.
Consumers are advised to check FSSAI license details, manufacturer's address, batch number, packaging date, and best-before information before buying bottled water.
They should also ensure the cap seal is intact and avoid damaged or contaminated bottles.