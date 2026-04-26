Congress leader Pawan Khera seeks Supreme Court anticipatory bail
India
Congress leader Pawan Khera is now knocking on the Supreme Court's door for anticipatory bail, after being turned down by the Gauhati High Court.
The case against him centers on claims that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife allegedly held multiple foreign passports and owned Dubai properties along with assets linked to shell companies.
Pawan Khera seeks urgent arrest protection
Khera was first given one week of transit anticipatory bail by the Telangana High Court, but the Supreme Court paused that and told him to apply in Assam instead.
After the Gauhati High Court also rejected his plea, he is seeking urgent protection from arrest.
With charges like defamation and forgery in play, all eyes are now on what the Supreme Court decides next.