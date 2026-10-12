Congress march to Delhi Supreme Court Friday causes traffic diversions
India
Heads up if you're in Delhi this Friday, Congress is marching to the Supreme Court, and traffic is going to be messy.
Police have announced diversions from 6am especially around busy spots like Shankar Road and Dhaula Kuan Flyover.
If you're catching a train, bus, or flight, give yourself extra time to get there.
INDIA bloc demands Gyanesh Kumar removal
Congress and other INDIA bloc leaders are rallying against alleged irregularities in the voter list revision process and want Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar removed.
Rahul Gandhi is encouraging people to join in with the message "Daro mat."
Meanwhile, Chief Justice Surya Kant has suggested that INDIA leaders take their concerns to court since the issue is already under judicial review.