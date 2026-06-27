Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar faces JD(S) protests over Kumaraswamy remarks

Slipper thrown at Pradeep Eshwar

Despite organizers trying to keep things calm, tensions rose and someone threw a slipper at Eshwar during his procession. It missed him but added to the chaos.

Police have detained people linked to the protest.

Eshwar called it an "insult meted out to an OBC leader" and accused JD(S) of targeting him.

Congress leaders condemned the incident and supporters protested outside the deputy commissioner's residence, prompting a review of Eshwar's security.