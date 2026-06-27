Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar faces JD(S) protests over Kumaraswamy remarks
Things got heated at a Kempe Gowda Jayanti event in Chickballapur, Karnataka, when Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar was met with protests from JD(S) workers.
The crowd objected to his presence after he made some recent remarks about Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, leading to the program being disrupted.
Slipper thrown at Pradeep Eshwar
Despite organizers trying to keep things calm, tensions rose and someone threw a slipper at Eshwar during his procession. It missed him but added to the chaos.
Police have detained people linked to the protest.
Eshwar called it an "insult meted out to an OBC leader" and accused JD(S) of targeting him.
Congress leaders condemned the incident and supporters protested outside the deputy commissioner's residence, prompting a review of Eshwar's security.