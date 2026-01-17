Congress MLA's remarks on rape and caste spark backlash India Jan 17, 2026

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya is in hot water after making controversial comments about rape and caste during a media interview.

He claimed that men are driven by women's beauty, suggested "he said a man can never rape a woman without her consent," and referenced religious texts to justify rewards for sexual acts with women from marginalized communities.