Congress MLA's remarks on rape and caste spark backlash
India
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya is in hot water after making controversial comments about rape and caste during a media interview.
He claimed that men are driven by women's beauty, suggested "he said a man can never rape a woman without her consent," and referenced religious texts to justify rewards for sexual acts with women from marginalized communities.
Political fallout and public outrage
Baraiya's statements have drawn strong criticism from the BJP and its leaders.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to suspend him, while other leaders slammed the remarks as harmful to society.
Despite the uproar, Baraiya hasn't backed down—he even accused the media of running a "kangaroo court" against him.