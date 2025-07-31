Conman steals ₹25 lakh by posing as software engineer

Cards were issued after KYC and video verification checks

The bank's security team got involved right after the complaint, and police have now charged an unknown suspect with cheating and impersonation under the IT Act.

Turns out, the fraudster used legit-looking documents that even passed KYC and video checks.

The cards were sent to an address in Halasuru in June 2024, and investigators are now digging into how the verification process slipped up while tracking down who's behind it all.

