Conman steals ₹25 lakh by posing as software engineer
A con artist in Bengaluru managed to steal ₹25 lakh by pretending to be a software engineer and snagging two credit cards from a private bank.
The scam went on for several months before the real engineer noticed something was off—he spotted two unfamiliar cards linked to his PAN and quickly alerted the bank.
Cards were issued after KYC and video verification checks
The bank's security team got involved right after the complaint, and police have now charged an unknown suspect with cheating and impersonation under the IT Act.
Turns out, the fraudster used legit-looking documents that even passed KYC and video checks.
The cards were sent to an address in Halasuru in June 2024, and investigators are now digging into how the verification process slipped up while tracking down who's behind it all.
