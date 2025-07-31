Next Article
UP minister's PS booked for molestation
Jai Kishan Singh, private secretary to UP Minister Asim Arun, has been booked for molestation after a female employee at Bhagidari Bhawan accused him of inappropriate behavior.
The minister acted quickly, asking police to file a case as soon as he got her complaint.
Singh taken in for questioning
Police have taken Singh in for questioning and confirmed an official FIR is now registered.
Minister Arun—who handles Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare—responded promptly to support the complainant and start the investigation.